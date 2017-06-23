FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fisterra Energy achieves financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Fisterra Energy:

* Blackstone Energy Partners and Fisterra Energy achieved financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant in Guadalajara, Mexico

* ‍Tierra Mojada financed with about $600 million of construction facilities and letters of credit provided by six banks​‍​

* Tierra Mojada is a greenfield CCGT power plant that will sell exclusively into new wholesale electricity market in Mexico

* Project is expected to finalize construction by December 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shariq Khan)

