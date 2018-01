Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH AFFIRMS BANGLADESH AT ‘BB-'; OUTLOOK STABLE​

* FITCH -BANGLADESH‘S EXTERNAL FINANCES REMAIN STRONG,EVEN THOUGH FITCH SEES MODERATE CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICITS TO CONTINUE AFTER SEVERAL YRS OF SURPLUSES

* FITCH SAYS SECURITY CONDITIONS IN BANGLADESH SEEM TO HAVE IMPROVED IN PAST 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: