BRIEF-Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable

* Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable

* Fitch says Bolivia​'s ‍stable outlook reflects Fitch's view that authorities will be able to contain on-going erosion in fiscal, external balance sheets

* Fitch says ‍bolivia's ratings are supported by "strong" external balance sheet, economic growth, and moderate public debt burden

* Fitch on Bolivia - ‍indicators of solvency, asset quality and profitability in banking sector remain sound ​

* Fitch says expects Bolivia's fiscal deficit will rise back to higher levels in 2017-2019