Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH AFFIRMS COTE D‘IVOIRE AT ‘B+'; OUTLOOK STABLE

* ‍FITCH ON COTE D‘IVOIRE SAYS POLITICAL, SECURITY “TENSIONS” TO CONTINUE TO RAISE DOWNSIDE RISKS FOR MACROECONOMIC STABILITY IN RUN-UP TO 2020 ELECTIONS​

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS COTE D'IVOIRE'S POLICY CONTINUITY TO PREVAIL OVER COMING TWO YEARS