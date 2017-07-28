FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Fitch affirms France at 'AA', outlook stable​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 28, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms France at 'AA', outlook stable​

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch affirms France at 'AA'; outlook stable​

* Fitch says fiscal metrics remain France's key rating weakness​

* Victory of Macron over Marine Le Pen in May presidential election removed risk of a near-term political shock to France and wider Europe​

* France's ratings balance wealthy economy, macro-financial stability , with a high general government debt/GDP ratio and fiscal deficits ​

* Forecast France to be one of few Eurozone sovereigns whose debt-GDP burdens will still be rising from this year​

* Expects unwinding of favourable conditions, particularly low oil prices, to weigh modestly on France's current account balance​ ‍in 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.