Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH AFFIRMS GERMANY AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH SAYS ‘AAA’ RATINGS REFLECT GERMANY‘S DIVERSIFIED, HIGH VALUE-ADDED ECONOMY, STRONG INSTITUTIONS AND HISTORY OF SOUND PUBLIC DEBT MANAGEMENT

* FITCH ON GERMANY SAYS ‍DOES NOT EXPECT ANY PERIOD OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY TO SIGNIFICANTLY DENT ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE​ Source text for Eikon: