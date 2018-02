BRIEF-‍Fitch Affirms Jamaica At 'B', Revises Outlook To Positive​

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍FITCH AFFIRMS JAMAICA AT ‘B’; REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE​

* FITCH SAYS HAS AFFIRMED JAMAICA‘S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING AT ‘B’ AND HAS REVISED RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

* FITCH SAYS JAMAICA‘S RATINGS BALANCE IMPROVING MACROECONOMIC STABILITY, GOVERNANCE, INCOME PER CAPITA IN EXCESS OF PEERS AGAINST WEAK GROWTH PROSPECTS, OTHERS

* FITCH SAYS REAL GDP GROWTH REMAINS A WEAKNESS RELATIVE TO OTHER COUNTRIES IN JAMAICA‘S INCOME LEVEL AND RATING RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]