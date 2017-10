Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says affirms Netherlands at ‘AAA’; outlook stable​

* ‍Fitch says Netherlands has high degree of financing flexibility, underpinned by its status as core Eurozone sovereign issuer with deep capital markets​ Source text for Eikon: