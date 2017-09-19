FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch affirms Singapore at 'AAA'; outlook stable
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 8:58 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Singapore at 'AAA'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Singapore at ‘AAA’; outlook stable

* Fitch on Singapore says rating reflects its strong external finances, sound fiscal framework and high per capita income levels

* Fitch on Singapore says over medium-term, economy faces challenges from an ageing population and structural shifts in composition of output and employment

* Fitch says expect Singapore’s current account surplus to decline over medium term

* Fitch on Singapore says expect headline inflation of around 0.8% in 2017, compared with -0.5% for 2016. Source text for Eikon:

