BRIEF-Fitch raises Russia's outlook to positive and affirms at 'BBB-'​

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch revises Russia’s outlook to positive; affirms at ‘BBB-'​

* Fitch says revised outlook on Russia’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings to positive from stable and affirmed idrs at ‘BBB-'​

* ‍Fitch says Russia continues to make progress in strengthening its policy framework

* Fitch says “‍President Vladimir Putin remains in a comfortable position to gain a new term in March 2018, although he has yet to confirm his candidacy​”

* Russia’s policy framework is underpinned by a more flexible exchange rate, “strong” commitment to inflation targeting and “prudent” fiscal strategy

‍Do not anticipate policy changes undermining improved russian macroeconomic framework,; elements of reform agenda post-elections remains uncertain​