BRIEF-Fitch Revises Costa Rica's Outlook To Negative; Affirms Ratings At 'BB'

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH REVISES COSTA RICA‘S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS RATINGS AT ‘BB’

* FITCH SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS COSTA RICA‘S DIMINISHED FLEXIBILITY TO FINANCE ITS RISING BUDGET DEFICITS AND PUBLIC DEBT BURDEN

* FITCH SAYS PROLONGED DELAYS IN ADDRESSING COSTA RICA‘S FISCAL IMBALANCE WILL AMPLIFY COSTS OF FUTURE ADJUSTMENTS & RAISE RISKS TO GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS COSTA RICA‘S “PERSISTENT INSTITUTIONAL GRIDLOCK PREVENTING PROGRESS ON REFORMS TO CORRECT FISCAL IMBALANCE”

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS COSTA RICA WILL BE ABLE TO MANAGE ITS LIQUIDITY SITUATION

* ‍FITCH ON COSTA RICA SAYS TIGHTENING MARKET CONDITIONS AND PERSISTENT INSTITUTIONAL OBSTACLES POINT TO GROWING FUNDING CHALLENGES​