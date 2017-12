BRIEF-Fitch Revises U.S. Life Insurance Sector Outlook To Stable For 2018

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH REVISES U.S. LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR OUTLOOK TO STABLE FOR 2018

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS LOW INTEREST RATES TO CONTINUE TO FACTOR INTO ADDITIONAL U.S. LIFE INSURANCE INDUSTRY RESTRUCTURING AND M&A

* FITCH SAYS REVISING OUTLOOK ON U.S. LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR DUE TO BETTER THAN EXPECTED OPERATING PERFORMANCE, “BENIGN” CREDIT ENVIRONMENT

* FITCH SAYS CREDIT-RELATED INVESTMENT LOSSES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN MODEST FOR U.S. LIFE INSURERS IN 2018

* FITCH SAYS KEY CREDIT CONCERNS WITHIN U.S. LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR INCLUDE REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY & COMPETITIVE CHALLENGES IN INDIVIDUAL ANNUITY MARKET

* FITCH SAYS NEAR-TERM SALES RESULTS IN U.S. LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR LIKELY TO BE PRESSURED DUE TO UNCERTAINTY TIED TO PENDING DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY

* FITCH ON U.S. LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR SAYS IS MOST CONCERNED ABOUT TOP-LINE PRESSURES AFFECTING PRODUCT PRICING & USE OF "AGGRESSIVE" PRODUCT FEATURES