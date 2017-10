Oct 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says 3Q17 catastrophe losses to lead to price rises for London market insurers​

* Fitch says sees London market insurers’ 2017 earnings significantly down from 2016 due to catastrophe losses​ from U.S. hurricanes, Mexican earthquakes

‍Fitch says Q3 catastrophe losses will lead to price rises on London market insurers' loss-affected lines and ​could affect wider market pricing trends