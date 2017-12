BRIEF-‍Fitch says APAC growth to hold up amid China Slowdown and US hikes​

Dec 6 (Reuters) -

* ‍FITCH SAYS APAC GROWTH TO HOLD UP AMID CHINA SLOWDOWN AND US HIKES​

* ‍FITCH SAYS INDICATIONS ARE THAT 2018 WILL BE ANOTHER GOOD YEAR FOR WORLD ECONOMY​

* FITCH SAYS ‍CHINA‘S SLOWDOWN TO CREATE ONLY LIMITED HEADWINDS FOR REST OF REGION​

* FITCH SAYS ‍FORECAST INDIA AS FASTEST-GROWING APAC ECONOMY, WITH AN ONGOING RECOVERY FROM DISRUPTIONS OF DEMONETISATION AND GST IMPLEMENTATION​

* FITCH SAYS INDIA‘S ‍RECAPITALISATION PLAN FOR STATE BANKS SHOULD ALSO REDUCE UNCERTAINTY AND BOLSTER MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK​

* FITCH SAYS ‍IN INDONESIA, STABILISATION OF COMMODITY PRICES AND BRIGHTER INVESTMENT CLIMATE ARE LIKELY TO BOOST GROWTH​

* FITCH SAYS ‍JAPAN‘S ECONOMY IS ALSO PERFORMING WELL, AND LOOKS ON TRACK FOR ITS LONGEST PERIOD OF EXPANSION SINCE 2001​

* FITCH SAYS ‍PROJECT JAPAN‘S GDP GROWTH OF 1.5% IN 2017 AND 1.3% IN 2018​

* FITCH SAYS ‍STEADY US MONETARY TIGHTENING, GRADUAL ENDING OF MONETARY EASING IN EUROZONE COULD PUT SOME PRESSURE ON ASSET PRICES, CAPITAL FLOWS, CURRENCIES IN APAC​

* FITCH SAYS ‍EXPECT APAC‘S MAJOR CENTRAL BANKS TO KEEP POLICY RATES LOW IN 2018, GIVEN BENIGN INFLATION ENVIRONMENT​

* FITCH SAYS ‍ONGOING TENSIONS ON KOREAN PENINSULA COULD HAVE DISRUPTIVE SPILLOVERS ON MARKET SENTIMENT,TRADE RELATIONS; RISK OF AN OUTRIGHT CONFLICT AS LOW​

* FITCH SAYS ‍US ADMINISTRATION‘S FOCUS ON BILATERAL TRADE BALANCES POSES PROTECTIONISM RISKS TO ITS ASIAN TRADING PARTNERS​

* ‍FITCH SAYS EXPECTS GLOBAL GROWTH OF 3.3%, UP FROM 3.2% IN 2017​