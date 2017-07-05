FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Bond Connect supports China's efforts to boost inflows
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 3:57 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Bond Connect supports China's efforts to boost inflows

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says Bond Connect supports China's efforts to boost inflows

* Fitch says China's Bond Connect scheme should facilitate higher foreign ownership of onshore bonds over medium term

* Fitch on China's "Bond Connect" scheme says investors will convert foreign currency to offshore Yuan (CNH) to invest in onshore bonds

* Fitch on China's Bond Connect scheme says Bond Connect scheme should facilitate higher foreign ownership of onshore bonds over medium term

* Fitch on China's "Bond Connect" scheme says government is likely to continue to tread carefully over broader capital account liberalisation

* Fitch on China's "Bond Connect" scheme says Hong Kong banks participating in bond connect are likely to generate additional fee and fx income

* Fitch on China's Bond Connect scheme says scheme's main advantage over CIBM direct is regulatory approval is not required to invest in fixed-income products in CIMB

* Fitch on China's Bond Connect scheme says improved foreign access to onshore bond market may encourage wider inclusion of Chinese bonds in major indices Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.