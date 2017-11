Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says Brazil recovery plan vagueness halting local ratings rise​

* Fitch says ‍gaps in Brazil’s federal government plan to manage fiscal recovery regime are stalling recovery of local, regional government ratings in short term​

* ‍Fitch says ‍believe Rio de Janeiro​’s fiscal imbalance is so substantial, due to state’s heavy pension burden, that it will only be addressed by federal support Source text for Eikon: