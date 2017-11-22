FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch says Brexit impact gradually mounting for UK corporates​
November 22, 2017 / 12:19 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says Brexit impact gradually mounting for UK corporates​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says Brexit impact gradually mounting for UK corporates​

* Fitch says ‍last year’s Brexit vote and subsequent weakening of pound are beginning to have a visible impact on UK corporates’ credit profiles​

* Fitch on Brexit impact on UK corporates says ‍believe key credit risk for airlines is potential loss of access to single aviation market​‍​

* Fitch says ‍corporate sectors where we see Brexit risks include London real estate, which is exposed to potential loss of financial-sector jobs​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

