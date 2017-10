Oct 20 (Reuters) - Fitch on London office market:‍

* Fitch: brexit, rates are key risks for London offices​

* Fitch on London Office Market says ‍uncertainty associated with brexit is likely to see cyclical correction resume during 2018​

* Fitch on London Office Market says ‍longer term, potential for rising interest rates presents considerable downside risk.​ Source bit.ly/2gncz6Y