BRIEF-‍Fitch says California fires add to 2017 insurer catastrophe losses​
November 16, 2017 / 7:44 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says California fires add to 2017 insurer catastrophe losses​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - ‍Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says California fires add to 2017 insurer catastrophe losses

* ‍Fitch says California wildfires of October 2017 will be costliest wildfire loss in U.S. history​​

* Fitch says no U.S. (re)insurance cos in Fitch’s rated universe are expected to be downgraded due to losses from California wildfires alone​

* ‍Fitch says in some instances, insurers could ultimately report aggregate 2017 catastrophe losses at levels that strain capital and pressure ratings​

* ‍Fitch says expects a large majority of insured catastrophe losses to be retained by primary insurers

* ‍Fitch says majority of insured losses from California wildfires are expected to be in the personal lines segments​​ Source text for Eikon:

