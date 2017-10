Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fitch ‍

* Fitch says Canada fiscal update underscores debt on downward path​

* ‍Fitch says recent strong growth and Federal Government’s fiscal outperformance support stable outlook for Canada​

* Fitch says ‍macro-economic risks from over-valued housing market in key cities, breakdown in NAFTA remain potential threats to Canada’s public finances

* Fitch says Canada’s private investment is growing again and energy sector has stopped contracting​ Source text for Eikon: