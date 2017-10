Sept 14 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says China is not likely to be able to achieve a complete ban of sales of conventional fossil-fuel-powered vehicles within next 20 years

* Fitch says Chinese government’s existing goal to increase market share of new energy vehicles to 20% by 2025, from 1.8% in 2016, will not be easily achievable

* Fitch says growth of sales of new energy vehicles in China may slow once government subsidies phase out by end-2020 Source text for Eikon: