BRIEF-Fitch says competition, online platforms key challenges for Thai TV‍​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* COMPETITION, ONLINE PLATFORMS KEY CHALLENGES FOR THAI TV‍​

* THAI TELEVISION OPERATORS TO CONTINUE FACING CHALLENGES IN 2018 FROM INTENSE COMPETITION, PRESSURE FROM TRANSITION OF VIEWERSHIP TO ONLINE MEDIA

* CHALLENGES WILL LIMIT THE GROWTH OF THAI TV OPERATORS’ REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

* BELIEVE COMPETITION WILL REMAIN A KEY DRAG ON MOST THAI TV OPERATORS’ CASH FLOW GROWTH IN 2018

* BELIEVE THAT THAI TV INDUSTRY WILL SPEND MORE ON PRODUCTION AND PROCUREMENT OF CONTENT TO COMPETE FOR VIEWER RATINGS

* MOST OF NEW THAI TV OPERATORS’ CASH FLOW GROWTH WILL BE SLIM AS INVESTMENT TO BOOST VIEWERSHIP IS LIKELY TO OUTPACE ADVERTISING REVENUE GROWTH

* EXPECT ONLY FEW OF NEW 16 DIGITAL THAI TV CHANNELS TO MAINTAIN STRONG CONTENT PROVISION, CHANNEL RATINGS, REVENUE, CASH FLOW IMPROVEMENT IN 2018

* EXPECT THAI TV OPERATORS TO STREAM MORE OF THEIR CONTENT Source text for Eikon: