Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings Inc:‍

* FITCH SAYS CYPRUS GROWTH STAYS STRONG, BANKS REMAIN A KEY CHALLENGE​

* FITCH SAYS CYPRUS‘S STRONG ECONOMIC GROWTH AND POLICY CONTINUITY UNDER ITS RECENTLY RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT SHOULD UNDERPIN IMPROVING PUBLIC FINANCES

‍FITCH SAYS MAIN RISK TO CYPRUS' ECONOMIC RECOVERY, A KEY SOVEREIGN RATING WEAKNESS, IS VERY WEAK ASSET QUALITY IN BANKING SECTOR FOLLOWING 2013 CRISIS