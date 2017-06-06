BRIEF-Fitch says duration of diplomatic dispute is key to Qatar impact

June 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Believe potential political,economic implications for Qatar,desire of GCC members not to completely alienate Qatar,mean both sides will work towards relatively swift resolution

* Fitch says duration of diplomatic dispute is key to Qatar impact

* Fitch says decision by several governments to cut diplomatic, economic ties with Qatar has no immediate impact on Qatar's 'AA'/stable sovereign rating

* Fitch says Qatar's very large sovereign net foreign asset position should allow it to manage temporary macro-economic disturbances

* Fitch- level of damage to Qatari economy will depend on duration of dispute and scope of measures that affect trade

* Fitch says ‍Qatar's tourism, trade and hospitality sectors would suffer from a loss of visitors from Gulf, who make up almost half of total visitors​​

* Fitch says assumes countries involved in dispute will seek to avoid prolonged standoff with attendant risks to Qatar's economy and regional stability

* Fitch says prolonged economic isolation would imperil efforts to diversify away from hydrocarbons, become regional services,manufacturing hub

* Fitch - ‍revenues of state-owned Qatar Airways will drop because of lower regional traffic and need to re-route and cancel flights as a result of airspace closures

* Fitch on Qatar - ‍a general weakening of economic sentiment could hit retail and real estate sectors​ Source text for Eikon: