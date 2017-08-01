FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-‍Fitch says EMEA corporate credit profiles to start improving from 2018​
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says EMEA corporate credit profiles to start improving from 2018​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says EMEA corporate credit profiles to start improving from 2018​

* Fitch says 2017 will remain a challenging year for EMEA corporates with continuing pressure on issuers' ability to generate sustainable cash flows

* Fitch says ‍expect ECB to phase out its QE programme by mid-2018 and embark on a modest rate adjustment in 2019

* Fitch says EMEA oil & gas majors are on path of deleveraging with all issuers now on a stable outlook, except for Shell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.