BRIEF-‍Fitch says executive order increases ACA healthcare exchange risks​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says executive order increases ACA healthcare exchange risks
* Fitch says executive order signed by Donald Trump on Oct 12 likely to increase risk profile of health insurance exchanges established by Affordable Care Act
* Fitch says near- to mid-term financial effects of executive order signed by Trump on rated insurers should be modest
* Fitch says uncertain as to when effects of executive action by Trump will start to be felt in individual health insurance market
* Fitch says executive order signed by Trump has potential to alter individual health insurance market’s competitive environment
* Fitch - while aspects of executive order signed by Trump will begin to be felt in 2018 by insurance market, most of effects likely to be felt in 2019, beyond
* Fitch says believes executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump will have little effect on managed Medicaid market Source text for Eikon: