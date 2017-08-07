FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Fitch says first half global bank rating trends sharply negative
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
NORTH KOREA
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Sports
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
India's makeshift bridges
PHOTO FOCUS
India's makeshift bridges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch says first half global bank rating trends sharply negative

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* Fitch - 1H17 global bank rating trends sharply negative

* Fitch on global banks- Global distribution of outlooks remains skewed, with 13% of IDRS on negative outlook/watch and only 5% on positive

* Fitch on global banks- In 1H17, downgrades significantly outnumbering upgrades

* Fitch on global banks- At 1h17 end, 80% of negative outlooks came from middle East, Africa, Latin America and in particular Brazil, Qatar and Mexico

* Fitch on global banks- Positive outlooks mainly in Europe, particularly in Spain reflecting banks' improving asset quality supported by economic recovery Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.