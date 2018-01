BRIEF-Fitch Says French Laws To Challenge French Social Housing Providers

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fitch on French social housing providers:

* FITCH SAYS FRENCH LAWS TO CHALLENGE FRENCH SOCIAL HOUSING PROVIDERS

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVES THAT THE FRENCH STATE WILL INTERVENE AND PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR SOCIAL HOUSING PROVIDERS THAT ARE IN FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES

* FITCH SAYS ENACTMENT OF 2018 FINANCE LAW AND FUTURE VOTE OF ELAN LAW WILL LEAD TO SOME RESTRUCTURING IN THE FRENCH SOCIAL HOUSING SECTOR

* FITCH SAYS VIEWS SOCIAL HOUSING SECTOR AS BEING STRATEGIC FOR FRENCH STATE DURING ECONOMIC DOWNTURNS AS IT ACTS AS A NATURAL STABILISER