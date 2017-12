Dec 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH- FUNDING, SANCTIONS KEY RISKS TO RUSSIA‘S LNG AMBITIONS

* FITCH- RUSSIA‘S ‍LNG MARKET IS LIKELY TO BE OVERSUPPLIED FOR SEVERAL YEARS DUE TO ADDITIONAL LNG CAPACITY BEING COMMISSIONED IN US, AUSTRALIA AND ELSEWHERE​

* FITCH ON RUSSIA‘S LNG MARKET​-‍ PROGRESS OF OTHER LNG VENTURES UNDER CONSIDERATION MAY BE HINDERED BY WESTERN SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA FUNDING CONSTRAINTS Source text for Eikon: