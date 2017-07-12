FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says global sovereign rating outlook improves, but high debt lingers
July 12, 2017 / 8:45 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch says global sovereign rating outlook improves, but high debt lingers

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Fitch on global sovereigns:

* Fitch: global sovereign rating outlook improves, but high debt lingers

* In developed markets, rating outlook trend has turned positive, based largely on country-specific developments

* Despite clear upward global growth momentum, most sovereigns are forecast to see deteriorations in their primary fiscal balances

* Most notable improvement in emerging market sovereign credit profiles is in external finances

* It is still unclear whether Europe's political setting can deliver much-needed structural reforms to support growth

* Brexit negotiations have started and represent material risk to UK and - to lesser degree - remaining EU member states

* European political environment is more settled than at start of year, and short-term outlook is more benign Source text for Eikon:

