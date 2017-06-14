FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says growth, profitability under pressure for U.S. captive finance companies
June 14, 2017 / 6:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says growth, profitability under pressure for U.S. captive finance companies

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says growth and profitability under pressure for U.S. Captive finance cos

* Fitch says U.S. ‍captive finance cos likely to face continued pressure on profitability due to rising credit losses, declining residual values, higher funding costs

* Fitch says portfolio growth for U.S. Captive finance cos likely to moderate over near term, particularly for consumer-oriented cos

* Fitch, on U.S. Captive finance cos, says ‍weaker credit performance likely to continue in 2017 with charge-offs, delinquencies climbing from historically low levels Source text for Eikon:

