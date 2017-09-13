FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch says Hurricane Irma damage unlikely to affect U.S. public finance credit quality​
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 7:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says Hurricane Irma damage unlikely to affect U.S. public finance credit quality​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fitch‍

* Fitch says Hurricane Irma damage unlikely to affect U.S. public finance credit quality​

* Says Florida local governments exhibit sufficient level of financial flexibility to mitigate near-term budgetary risks associated with hurricane irma​

* Says in longer term, expect a combination of federal and state aid and insurance proceeds to aid in rebuilding post Hurricane Irma

* Says ‍do not believe Irma will have material impact on property taxes, which are primary source of revenue for most local governments in Florida​

* Says sales tax and other consumption-based fees and charges may experience a temporary decline post Hurricane Irma​ Source text for Eikon:

