BRIEF-‍Fitch Says India Has Highest Medium-Term Growth Potential Among Largest Emerging Markets​

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* FITCH SAYS INDIA HAS HIGHEST MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH POTENTIAL AMONG LARGEST EMERGING MARKETS​

* FITCH SAYS NEW ESTIMATES OF SUPPLY-SIDE POTENTIAL GDP GROWTH OVER NEXT 5 YEARS HIGHLIGHT IMPORTANCE OF DEMOGRAPHIC FACTORS AND INVESTMENT RATES

* FITCH SAYS NEW ESTIMATES OF SUPPLY-SIDE POTENTIAL GDP GROWTH OVER NEXT 5 YEARS PLACE INDIA AT TOP OF THE LIST AMONG 10 LARGEST EMS IN FITCH‘S GEO FORECASTS

* FITCH SAYS INDIA, ALONG WITH INDONESIA, MEXICO, TURKEY, BRAZIL ARE SET TO SEE CONTINUED ROBUST GROWTH IN WORKING-AGE POPULATION IN NEXT 5 YEARS

* FITCH SAYS‍ PROJECTED POTENTIAL GROWTH ESTIMATE FOR CHINA REPRESENTS A SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN FROM RECENT HISTORICAL AVERAGE GROWTH