BRIEF-Fitch says Indian state banks to benefit from large recapitalisation

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fitch -
* Indian state banks to benefit from large recapitalisation
* Indian banks’ liquidity ratios are healthy, having been given a boost by a surge in deposits after demonetisation
* Latest planned injections by Indian government will go a long way in plugging total capital gap
* Lending growth is still likely to remain weak, at least in short term, as Indian banks will prioritise asset resolution & provisioning over expansion
* Indian government’s announcement of large recapitalisation plans for state banks is significant change from drip-feed approach pursued over last few years
* Indian government’s large recapitalisation plans for state banks should help to address capital shortages
* Recapitalisation plans could make target to cut the central government fiscal deficit more difficult to achieve