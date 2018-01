Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* FITCH: INDIA‘S RECAPITALISATION TO PRIORITISE LARGE STATE BANKS​

* FITCH SAYS ‍EXPECT MOST OF FRESH CAPITAL TO BE PROVIDED TO LARGE INDIAN BANKS THAT HAVE SCOPE TO GROW​

* FITCH - ‍INDIAN GOVERNMENT‘S BANK RECAPITALISATION PROGRAMME, APPROVED BY PARLIAMENT LAST WEEK, WILL INCREASE AVERAGE CORE CAPITAL RATIO OF STATE BANK​ Source text for Eikon: