BRIEF-‍Fitch says Japan election result to bolster policy implementation​

Oct 24 (Reuters) -
* Fitch says Japan election result to bolster policy implementation
* Fitch says ruling LDP’s victory in Japan’s general election on 22 October has bolstered standing of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
* Fitch says ruling LDP’s victory in Japan’s general election on 22 October should strengthen PM Abe’s hand in implementing his political and economic agenda
* Fitch on Japan election result says a twice-delayed consumption tax hike now looks more likely to be implemented in October 2019
* Fitch on Japan election result says prospects for structural reform remain limited, despite convincing election win for Abe
* Fitch on Japan election result says consumption tax hike could have positive effect on public debt dynamics Source text for Eikon: