BRIEF-Fitch says Kentucky pension proposal will require funding certainty​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says Kentucky pension proposal will require funding certainty​

* ‍Fitch says a wide ranging proposal to address Kentucky’s underfunded pension plans could gradually improve commonwealth’s credit​

* Fitch says ‍if proposal to address Kentucky’s underfunded pension plans passes legislature with benefit cuts it would “likely spur legal challenges”​

* ‍Fitch says Kentucky’s recurring funding of pension contributions also “remains uncertain”​

* ‍Fitch says anticipates governor will call special session this year to consider the proposal to address Kentucky's underfunded pension plans​