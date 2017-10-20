FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Fitch says Kenya loan rate cap hits banks' loan spreads and lending​
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says Kenya loan rate cap hits banks' loan spreads and lending​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Fitch

* ‍Fitch says Kenya loan rate cap hits banks’ loan spreads and lending​

* ‍Fitch says ‍loan cap is also causing banks to reduce their lending to private sector as they can no longer price fully for higher risks​

* ‍Fitch says Kenya’s ‍small banks most affected by loan cap as they are more reliant on higher-risk/higher-return loans, on sectors where the cap hits hardest​

* ‍Fitch says ‍expect Kenya’s lending cap, deposit floor to be revised, although decision is unlikely before re-run of election later this month​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.