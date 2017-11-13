FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Fitch says large U.S. banks keeping a lid on retail sector exposure​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
Health
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 3:29 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says large U.S. banks keeping a lid on retail sector exposure​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says large U.S. banks keeping a lid on retail sector exposure​

* Fitch says ‍large banks are actively reducing exposure to most challenged retail segments, using asset-based lending to limit their retail sector risk​

* ‍Fitch says retail sector is “unlikely to threaten” U.S. Banks’ ratings given their limited exposure, strong core earnings and healthy capital levels​

* Fitch says ‍retailers of consumer staples are more susceptible to disruption from online competitors than convenience stores and grocery stores Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.