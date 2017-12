Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fitch-‍

* FITCH SAYS LIQUIDATIONS COMMON, HIGH FIRST LIEN RECOVERIES IN U.S. RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES​

* ‍FITCH SAYS U.S. RETAIL BANKRUPTCY CASES MORE FREQUENTLY END UP IN LIQUIDATION THAN OTHER SECTORS, AND TEND TO HAVE OUTSTANDING FIRST-LIEN RECOVERIES​

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVES RETAIL SECTOR WILL REMAIN “UNDER PRESSURE” OVER NEXT YEAR Source text for Eikon: