June 30 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: medium term growth potential still below 2% in advanced economies

* Fitch - recent improvements in near-term growth outlook for advanced economies are not expected to be sustained over medium-term

* Fitch on advanced economies - new projections suggest underlying growth performance over next 5 years will lie in 1.25% to 1.75% range