Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says Mexican earthquake will raise state infrastructure expenses​

* Fitch says ‍Mexican states of Chiapas, Oaxaca likely to face little credit pressure from expenditures related to damages caused by earthquake last week​

* ‍Fitch - Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca face significant longer-term infrastructure, public service costs, which will be higher after earthquake​ Source text for Eikon: