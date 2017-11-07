FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Fitch says most Mexico banks ready for Basel III liquidity rules​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Saudi arrests jolt markets; many see overdue swoop on graft
Saudi Arabia
Saudi arrests jolt markets; many see overdue swoop on graft
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 3:38 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says most Mexico banks ready for Basel III liquidity rules​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fitch ‍

* Fitch says most Mexico banks ready for Basel III liquidity rules​

* Fitch says ‍it should not be difficult for Mexico’s large and second-tier banks to meet new Basel III liquidity metric regulations​

* Fitch says ‍introduction of minimum LCR, net stable funding ratio should be credit positive for Mexican banking system as a whole​

* ‍Fitch says introduction of LCR already led to change, with Mexico banks prioritizing more stable funding sources, primarily mid- to long-term deposits​

* ‍Fitch says new Basel III liquidity metric regulations may be a “challenge” for some small- and medium-sized mexican banks Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.