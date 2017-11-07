BRIEF-‍Fitch says most Mexico banks ready for Basel III liquidity rules​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fitch ‍

* Fitch says most Mexico banks ready for Basel III liquidity rules​

* Fitch says ‍it should not be difficult for Mexico’s large and second-tier banks to meet new Basel III liquidity metric regulations​

* Fitch says ‍introduction of minimum LCR, net stable funding ratio should be credit positive for Mexican banking system as a whole​

* ‍Fitch says introduction of LCR already led to change, with Mexico banks prioritizing more stable funding sources, primarily mid- to long-term deposits​

* ‍Fitch says new Basel III liquidity metric regulations may be a "challenge" for some small- and medium-sized mexican banks