BRIEF-Fitch says new GSE tools will improve U.S. mortgage underwriting

July 7 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says new methods of managing and verifying data are helping Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac change U.S. mortgage underwriting process

* Fitch says ‍new approaches to appraisal valuation, income verification are improving GSE ability to assess credit risk, while reducing costs for sellers & borrowers

* Fitch, on the new GSE tools, says ‍improvements are credit positive for credit risk sharing transactions issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac