Dec 13 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* FITCH SAYS OVERCAPACITY, ONLINE SHIFT DIFFERENTIATE EU, U.S. RETAIL

* FITCH SAYS MARKET PENETRATION OF AMAZON AND LEVEL OF OVERCAPACITY IN STORE NETWORKS DIFFERENTIATE RISKS TO EUROPEAN RETAILERS FROM THOSE FACED IN U.S.

* FITCH - RETAIL IS SECTOR WITH MOST AT-RISK ISSUERS IN EUROPE, BUT THERE HAVE BEEN FEWER DEFAULTS THAN U.S. & FITCH EXPECTS CREDIT PROFILES TO STABILISE IN 2018