BRIEF-‍Fitch says policy continuity likely after Czech election​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says policy continuity likely after Czech election​

* ‍Fitch says expects Czech Republic’s strong economic performance to continue, tight fiscal policy will be maintained after country’s general election​

* ‍Fitch says Czech Republic’s relations with EU are unlikely to significantly worsen following election​

* Fitch says expect Czech Republic‘s​ fiscal policy to remain tight following election

* ‍Fitch says Czech Republic will continue to benefit from favourable domestic and external conditions, including ramp-up in EU fund disbursement​