BRIEF-Fitch says politics remain key risk to Ecuador fiscal consolidation​

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says politics remain key risk to Ecuador fiscal consolidation​

* Fitch on Ecuador says ‍weak economic recovery could also add to risks for fiscal slippage ​

* Fitch says Ecuador’s government will continue to face large financing needs over next three years under gradual adjustment path it has outlined​

* ‍Fitch says Ecaudor's local financing sources are limited and government will have to rely mostly on external sources, including international capital markets​