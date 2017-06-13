FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-‍Fitch says pressure on Emerging Market Bank ratings has reduced
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says pressure on Emerging Market Bank ratings has reduced

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says pressure on Emerging Market (em) Bank ratings has reduced, with proportion on negative outlook falling to 20 percent at end-1q17

* Fitch says forecasts economic growth in emerging markets to increase to 4.7 percent in 2017 and 4.8 percent in 2018​

* Fitch says ‍EM banks' credit profiles remain under pressure, to varying degrees, due to weaker than historical growth, commodity prices and currencies​

* Fitch says ‍dollar strength and signs of a shift in china's policy stance could also weigh on emerging markets​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.