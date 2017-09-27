FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says prolonged Connecticut budget impasse would weaken financial resilience​
#Markets News
September 27, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch says prolonged Connecticut budget impasse would weaken financial resilience​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says prolonged Connecticut budget impasse would weaken financial resilience​

* Fitch says ‍Connecticut still has not enacted a budget that addresses an estimated biennial budget gap of $3.5 billion in fiscal years 2018 and 2019​

* Fitch - ‍believes ongoing delay in enacting budget makes it more difficult for Connecticut to implement sustainable solutions that address budget gap​

* ‍Fitch says will continue to closely monitor progress on connecticut’s budget ​ Source text for Eikon:

