FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Fitch says rates $6 bln Illinois GOs 'BBB' outlook negative​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
U.S.
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
MIDDLE EAST
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 11, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-‍Fitch says rates $6 bln Illinois GOs 'BBB' outlook negative​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fitch-‍

* Fitch says rates $6 billion Illinois GOs ‘BBB’; outlook negative​

* Fitch rates $6 billion Illinois GOs ‘BBB’; outlook negative​

* Fitch says ‍‘BBB’ rating reflects illinois’ weak operating performance and fiscal decision making over course of several years ​

* Fitch says ‍Illinois’ financial resilience has been materially weakened by two-year period in which it spent far in excess of tax revenues​

* Fitch, on $6 billion Illinois GOs, says negative outlook reflects uncertainties related to successful implementation of budget

* ‍Fitch says despite action taken to significantly increase tax revenues, illinois remains “poorly positioned” to address a future economic downturn​

* Fitch says federal court ruling that limited Illinois’ ability to defer medicaid payments poses some concern about extent of budgetary control​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.